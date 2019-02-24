The United Federation of Indo Americans of Southern California celebrated India’s 71st Republic Day Jan. 27 at the Yellow Chili Restaurant in Buena Park, Calif.
The well-attended event began with the office-bearers, led by the organization’s president and chairman, taking a round around the hall, with the Indian and the U.S. flags in the background as patriotic music played, according to a press release.
The chief guest at the event was Bikhubhai Patel, an Indian American philanthropist and trustee of the Sanathan Mandir, who hoisted the flag and also lit the ceremonial lamp. Patel was also honored for his outstanding contributions to the community.
Sampurna Dubey rendered the U.S. national anthem and all others sang the Indian national anthem in unison.
Former president of the United Federation of Indo Americans of Southern California Ashok Patnaik recognized all the community leaders and other dignitaries who attended the event.
Vasu Pawar spoke about bringing unity among all Indian Americans and various Indian organizations to help the community and make the community’s voice heard.
Chairman Ramesh Ramnani, in his brief speech, thanked all the attendees.
Rangaesh Gadasalli, the newly elected president, spoke about the remarkable changes that have taken place in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Under Modi, he said, the image of India has changed phenomenally, and India is getting recognized among other countries as a super power, the press release stated, adding that he praised India for being able to keep good relations with Israel, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and Iran. He also noted the growing bond between the two strongest democracies of the world: India and the U.S.
One of the highlights of the event was a dance performance by Karishma Ramanani, who danced to two popular Bollywood numbers.
The event concluded with the vocal performances of former U.S. “Antakshari” finalist Rajeshwari Kulkarni and local artist Sameer Nangia. The pair entertained the crowd with popular golden hits of the Hindi cinema and were applauded in a big way.
