A charity group, United Sikhs, Dec. 18 urged Amazon and its chief executive officer Jeff Bezos to remove Sikh merchandise it has found offensive that is available on the ecommerce giant’s website.
United Sikhs, which is comprised of 11 chapters, advocates for civil and human rights, according to a news release. It said in the release that Amazon has several offensive products sold on Amazon.com, which disrespectfully feature the sacred Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Khanda, including toilet seat covers and bath mats.
Darbar Sahib is a Gurdwara located in Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is considered the holiest Gurdwara and the most important pilgrimage site for Sikhs, the release said.
“It’s shocking and extremely disappointing that Amazon offers these products for sale,” said Rajesh Singh, the organization’s operations manager. “The merchandise featuring the disrespectful placement of Darbar Sahib and Khanda show a total lack of understanding on behalf of Amazon and its employees. We demand Mr. Bezos address this issue immediately.”
Amazon Dec. 19 removed the items in question brought forward by the United Sikhs.
Through its mission to advocate for Sikhs around the world, United Sikhs actively monitor incidents of anti-Sikhism. To date, the organization has received numerous complaints regarding toilet seat covers and floor mats featuring Darbar Sahib and the Khanda sold on Amazon, it said.
In an effort to educate Amazon’s staff and prevent such Sikh products from being sold on the site in the future, United Sikhs offered Sikh awareness training to Bezos. It has also reached out to the manufacturers of the merchandise to demand their production to be ceased immediately, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.