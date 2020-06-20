On June 11, United Sikhs donated food, water bottles, hand sanitizers and masks to those is need on Treasure Island in San Francisco, Calif., in collaboration with San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney.
Members of United Sikhs on May 27 distributed masks, hand sanitizers, and water bottles to the Fremont Police Department and the Fremont Fire Department.
United Sikh Board member and Fremont Human Relations Commissioner Tejinder Dhami spearheaded the initiative along with many members of United Sikhs. Accompanying them was Fremont Councilmember Raj Salwan.
“It is our honor to serve the community in their time of need,” Dhami stated in a press release.
“United Sikhs has always been very supportive of our community whenever there is a concern or crisis,” Salwan added. “I appreciate their partnership with our departments of human services and law enforcement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.