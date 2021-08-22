LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The United States-India Relationship Council at a small, invitation-only event marking India’s Independence Day on Aug. 15, endorsed Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA) for reelection from California’s 39th congressional district.
The first term congresswoman is currently a member of the India Caucus, sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and is the vice ranking member of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation. In these capacities, USIRC said in a press release, she has worked on issues that are important to the Indian American community, including co-sponsoring legislation that urged President Joe Biden to spearhead COVID-19 pandemic relief for India.
At the event, Kim expressed her dismay over the rapid U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan and reiterated the importance of robust U.S.-India relations for regional stability. She discussed issues such as human rights, China, and U.S.-India defense and trading relations, showing her knowledge and understanding of issues that are important to U.S.-India relations, the release added.
The event was hosted at the home of Avadhesh and Uma Agarwal.
The USIRC is a bipartisan advocacy group registered with the Federal Elections Committee. Its current objective is to concentrate efforts on existing lawmakers who sit on the United States House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, especially those from swing districts and states where Indian Americans can have an outsized impact. For more information: www.usindiarelationship.org.
