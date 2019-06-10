Karthik Dantu, an Indian American assistant professor at the University of Buffalo, was recently honored with a National Science Foundation early-career faculty, or CAREER, award.
Dantu joined the university in 2013 as an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. His NSF grand award totals $549,369.
Smartphones can already “see” the world around them — Pokemon Go brought this concept, as well as augmented reality, to the masses in 2016. But this capability saps battery power and strains the operating systems of wireless devices, the university notes.
Dantu will use the award to investigate how to shift the computing power needed for such vision-sensing applications from devices to the cloud.
The work, which includes educational outreach, could have applications in wearable technology, such as smart glasses; medical imaging; autonomous vehicles; and other fields.
Dantu was among nine university engineers who received the honor.
The grants, which total $4,579,007, will support research in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, autonomous robots, 3D printing, computer science, wireless communication networks, optoelectronics and photonics, materials science and other fields.
“We are tremendously proud of these CAREER Award recipients. These highly successful, early-career faculty are having profound impacts on their fields of research, and these awards will further propel that work forward. The scope of the proposed research among these award winners, and the impact it will have upon society, is astounding. Equally importantly, the STEM outreach efforts they have planned within these projects will have long-lasting benefits in Western New York,” said Liesl Folks, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
The funding will also enable the recipients to grow their respective research labs, bringing some of the world’s most sought-after graduate students to the Buffalo Niagara region.
Additionally, the grants will support the university’s efforts to create educational and outreach programs for public school teachers, public school students and nonprofit organizations, including those that serve underrepresented groups in STEM fields in Buffalo Niagara.
“These awards illustrate the breadth of research underway at the University at Buffalo, specifically within the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. They’re also indicative of the university’s growing research enterprise, which is attracting some of the brightest faculty in the world to Buffalo Niagara to address our most challenging societal problems,” Venu Govindaraju, vice president for research and economic development, said in a statement.
