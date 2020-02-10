A University at Buffalo Indian American biomedical engineer is gaining recognition outside the United States for his work using high-tech devices to diagnose and ameliorate neurological conditions.
The university reports that Anirban Dutta, an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, has been in India since Dec. 27, participating in a collaborative project that pairs a virtual reality-based exergaming platform with neuroimaging-guided non-invasive electrical stimulation.
Exergaming — technology-driven physical activity, such as video game play, that requires participants to be physically active — may be beneficial for people in the transition stage between normal aging and dementia, called mild cognitive impairment, according to the report.
The project uses eye-tracking technology to detect mild cognitive impairment in test subjects, it said.
The technology, in conjunction with a battery of cognitive tasks, is nicknamed “MindEye,” according to the report.
It uses a low-cost infrared camera to detect subtle changes in pupil dilation and eye movement. These changes indicate cognitive impairment, which often begins years before other Alzheimer’s symptoms are visible. These changes, called saccadic eye movements, increase as the disease progresses, the university said.
MindEye is a collaboration between Dutta, Uttama Lahiri at the Indian Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar, and Abhijit Das at AMRI in Kolkata.
The international collaboration is funded by a Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration grant from the Indian government. The three scientists hold a patent for the eye-tracking instrument used in the project.
Around 1,700 people had been recruited for the clinical trial, which is being conducted in India’s West Bengal state.
“We are applying big-data approaches to identify a biomarker based on the large dataset (more than 400 already) that we have in India,” Dutta said in the report. “Such a large dataset would not have been possible without our collaboration with India. This dataset provided multiple features that can be combined to get a good specificity for Alzheimer's.”
Eye movements are a critical aspect of sensory perception. Because the eyes are connected to a vast number of brain areas, the ocular system is vulnerable to various neurological disorders, research has shown. Therefore, studying eye movements can be useful in detecting neurological conditions.
MindEye leverages a gaze assessment tool called “SmartEye,” which was developed in collaboration with Lahiri from 2013 to 2015, when Dutta was a research scientist at the French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation, according to the university.
Dutta and Lahiri conducted a study using the eye-tracking technology on stroke patients that evaluated eye fixation, smooth movement and blinking in response to various visual stimuli.
That research found that gaze-related indicators in response to various visual stimuli could serve as biomarkers for stroke assessment, it said.
Dutta is currently collaborating with Machiko Tomita, clinical professor of rehabilitation science in UB’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, to combine eye-tracking with portable neuroimaging to improve the specificity for early diagnosis of dementia.
Early diagnosis will allow early intervention with exergaming, which may prevent and control a patient’s transition to dementia, the report adds.
UB’s Department of Biomedical Engineering is part of both the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Dutta also is affiliated with UB’s Community for Global Health Equity.
Dutta will return to Buffalo at the end of the month.
