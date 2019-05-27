U.C. Irvine May 6 formally established the Bibi Dhan Kaur Sahota Chair at an event attended by hundreds of guests who came from all across the globe, including some from England, Canada, Rochester, New York; New York City, Houston, Las Vegas and Arizona.
The master of ceremony at the event was Indian American Prof. Anneeth Hundle, Dhan Kaur Sahota Presidential Chair in Sikh Studies, which is housed in the Department of Social Sciences headed by Dean William Maurer.
The university was represented by vice chancellor Brian Harvey; the Jain community was represented by Dr. Sulekh Jain, Dr. Jasvant Modi and Dr. Nitin Shah; and the local community was represented by Dr. Amarjit Marwah, Dr. Pashaura Singh, who is head of the department of religion and Sikh Chair at U.C. Riverside; Dr. Gurinder Singh Mann, Sikh scholar from New York; Dr. Jasbir Mann, Inder Singh of GOPIO, Paul Singh and Avinder Singh Chawla.
U.C. Irvine presented a plaque to Drs. Harvinder and Asha Sahota in appreciation for their generous donation of $1.5 million which led to the chair being established.
Harvey and Dean William Maurer were honored with turbans. Special thanks were given to Melissa Churion and Tracy Arcuri, who helped organized the event.
