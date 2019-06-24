An Indian American lecturer at the University of Chicago, Shipra Parikh, is the recipient of the ‘2019 William Pollak Award for Excellence in Teaching.’
Parikh, a full-time lecturer at the university’s School of Social Service Administration, was honored at the school’s Hooding ceremony June 14.
The award at the School of Social Service Administration is given to a member of the SSA faculty for exemplary graduate teaching. Given annually from 1995 until 2003, the award is now presented every other year.
Parikh, who provides bilingual (Spanish/English) psychotherapeutic outpatient services focusing on developmentally, culturally appropriate, and systemic abuse-focused treatment of youth and their families, also serves as the clinical supervisor of the school-based mental health services at Enlace, a community-based, grassroots organization in the Little Village community of Chicago, according to her profile on the university’s website.
She has experience doing clinical social work in community-based agencies and hospice centers abroad. As a clinical consultant and trainer, she is serving a variety of arts and social service organizations to pursue a more anti-oppressive client-based and responsive staff agenda, it said.
Prof. Pollak was a faculty member at SSA for 26 years, from 1976 to 2002, and also served as associate dean and deputy dean for the faculty. He taught courses that introduced students to economic analysis and that applied economics to a range of issues in social welfare. On the occasion of his retirement, several of Pollak’s former students, colleagues, and others generously committed gifts to create an endowed fund which bears his name, and which generates a cash gift for the award recipient, said the university.
