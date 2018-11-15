Indian American neuroscientist at the University of Chicago Bobby Kasthuri was recently featured in a university podcast titled “Big Brains” in which he described how he is making an effort to map out the entire human brain.
In order to do this, Kasthuri will have to identify each of the trillions of neural connections that exist inside the mind—a number bigger than the stars in the Milky Way galaxy. His success could mean understanding ourselves unlike ever before, the university noted.
“I want to turn anatomy of the structure of the brain into what we did for the genome,” Kasthuri said in the podcast.
A scientist at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory, he believes a map of neurons could tell us everything that makes a human being unique—from an individual’s memories and dreams, to a more intricate understanding of mental illness, the university noted.
In the podcast, Kasthuri explained to host Paul Rand how high-powered microscopes and supercomputers help him study the brains of mice, what makes humans distinct from all other living creatures and why the term “dim bulb” is more accurate you think.
“There has always been a place for figuring out the structure of the brain. What does the brain look like at various scales, at the whole brain scale, at the single cell or neuron scale?” the neuroscientist explained on the podcast. “But it was always done in a kind of like cottage industry fashion.”
He said how, in his “little lab” he and his team each take a part of the project that he hopes will “turn anatomy of the structure of the brain into what we did for the genome, which is we collect these enormous data sets that most people can’t access and then distribute them widely to the community.”
Kasthuri said they generally talk about three things when we think about if we had a full map of a brain.
Further explaining the “map” of the brain, “for about 100 years now, neuroscientists know that your brain it isn’t made up of a little person inside of you. For a long time, there was this theory, it was called the homunculus. And it was this idea that there was a little person sitting inside your head, who also had eyes and arms and legs, etc. And as they move their arms and legs, your arms and legs moved. It was an instantiation of you.”
But over time, Kasthuri continued, “we realized that the only thing that’s in there are cells.”
“There’s nothing magical or human, like you inside of it. And in fact, we think that in a human brain there’s 100 billion brain cells, or neurons,” he continued. “And the special thing about neurons that’s different than any other cell in your body, a stomach cell, a skin cell, is that neurons make long connections, processes that connect with each other.”
Kasthuri said that on average, in a human each neuron makes 10,000 connections. So if you take the number 10,000 and you multiply it by the number 100 billion, you get an even bigger number, that’s something like a quadrillion or whatever, he said.
“If we could decipher that map, and we should talk about how one would decipher that map, but for now, let’s just say we could decipher that map, that map would have every memory you’ve ever had,” he said. “It would have every one of your hopes, your dreams, your skills, your fears. Everything about you is stored in that map. Now, that’s at a very high level, but what could we do if we had a map like that?” he queried.
He went on to talk about artificial algorithms and how they can result in a machine beating a human at certain things such as chess.
“But the thing none of them can do, which our brains do all the time, is that in addition to playing a game, our brain knows how to move my body, sit down at that table, recognize the chess board, and move my arms with skill and grace that no algorithm can currently do,” he went on.
