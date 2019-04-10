Washington, D.C.-based American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering March 28 announced that Indian American academic Rupak K. Banerjee was named into its College of Fellows.
Banerjee is a professor of mechanical and biomedical engineering, director of the Transport in Engineering and Medicine Laboratory, and research scientist of the University of Cincinnati’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to a medical and biological engineer, the institute said in a news release.
The College of Fellows is comprised of the top 2 percent of medical and biological engineers, according to the release.
College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering and medicine research, practice, or education” and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education,” it said.
Banerjee was nominated, reviewed and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for “linking patient diagnosis with bio-transport analyses to predict and treat patho-physiologic conditions, defects, diseases; and assess device performances.”
A formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Meeting at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, DC on March 25.
Banerjee was inducted along with 156 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2019.
While most AIMBE Fellows hail from the United States, the College of Fellows has inducted Fellows representing 30 countries. AIMBE Fellows are employed in academia, industry, clinical practice and government, it said.
AIMBE Fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers including two Nobel Prize laureates, 17 Fellows having received the Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation, and 158 also inducted to the National Academy of Engineering, 72 inducted to the National Academy of Medicine and 31 inducted to the National Academy of Sciences.
