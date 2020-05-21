K.C. Das, an Indian American professor of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, was recently named to the 2019-2020 class of Jefferson Science Fellows.
The Jefferson Science Fellows Program is designed to further build capacity for science, technology, and engineering expertise within the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development.
Das completed his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at Anna University in Chennai, and earned a Ph.D. in food, agricultural, and biological engineering from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, in 1995.
He has since been working at the University of Georgia, first in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Science, and since 2012 in the College of Engineering. His research expertise is in organic waste management, conversion of waste to value added products including biofuels, and in improving the sustainability of agricultural and food systems, said a press release.
He teaches courses in engineering unit operations both in physical processing and environmental engineering, systems thinking and systems engineering, and entrepreneurship and technology transfer. He has conducted collaborative, applied research projects in India, Colombia, and Mexico.
Das will be spending a year in Washington, D.C., and in countries around the world, working with the U.S. Agency for International Development to engage American academic science and engineering expertise in U.S. foreign policy.
The Jefferson Science Fellows program is administered by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, and is an initiative of USAID and the U.S. Department of State.
“This is a tremendous honor, of course,” said Das. “For me, it’s a recognition that the government values the importance of bringing in science and academia to advise on policy. It’s very powerful.”
As a Jefferson Science Fellow, Das will work to develop a deep understanding of local food systems in developing countries and to design strategies to make these local food systems more sustainable while enhancing the nutritional security of the communities.
He is a life member of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
