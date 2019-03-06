Abha Rai and two other students from the University of Georgia have been named recipients of the Giving Voice to the Voiceless Fund.
Funded by Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Ron Gault, the Giving Voice to the Voiceless Fund allows selected UGA students from all academic disciplines an opportunity to promote the welfare of voiceless communities within Athens and beyond, a university report said.
Rai is a doctoral candidate in the School of Social Work. According to the report, she was inspired to submit a proposal regarding domestic violence in Indian American and larger South Asian communities.
Her proposal, titled “Giving Voice to South Asian Immigrant Communities: Understanding Domestic Violence,” will allow her to make an intervention, which is why she needed the funding, the report said.
“[The money] would be helpful in designing the project and collecting data,” Rai said in the report.
The South Asian population in the U.S. is growing, and Rai says it’s important to give that community a voice.
Rai is currently collecting data regarding the perceptions of domestic violence in South Asian communities. Using acted-out scenarios, Rai plans on delivering this intervention to South Asian communities within Athens, as well as South Asian communities in Atlanta and Chicago, the report said.
“I spoke to some of my South Asian friends and acquaintances to make sure I’m understanding their needs right,” Rai added in the report.
Rai, who earned degrees at Bangalore University and the Indira Gandhi National Open University, has over 12 years of extensive international community experience. She is passionate about women’s issues and identifies herself as a feminist as well as a women’s rights activist, her bio said.
Rai’s primary areas of research interest pertain to issues about acculturation in the context of intimate partner violence among South Asian immigrant women in the U.S. She intends to rely on a mixed methods style of research inquiry during her doctoral journey, it said.
