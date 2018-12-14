University of Houston president Renu Khator was recently inducted into the university’s Hall of Honor, it said in a Nov. 30 news release.
Khator joined the University of Houston System Board of Regents chair Tilman Fertitta as the newest members of the UH Athletics Hall of Honor during a private opening celebration of the new Fertitta Center.
Khator’s induction was an unexpected surprise for not only her, but also the hundreds of alumni, donors and Hall of Honor members in attendance, the university said.
Their unwavering commitment to success has been instrumental in the transformation of the UH Athletics program over the past decade. Facility upgrades for football, basketball, baseball, track, golf and more – along with key personnel hires and commitments from top tier recruits – have elevated success on the playing field, it said in the release.
Over a quarter of a billion dollars has been invested in upgrading athletics facilities since Khator took office in 2008.
“Successful athletics helps drive student success which is a top priority,” said Khator in a statement. “It’s really important to have quality facilities to help our coaches recruit the best student-athletes. The transformation has been incredible.”
Since Khator joined the university, some of the athletics accomplishments included making 103 NCAA postseason team and individual appearances; winning 34 team conference championships; winning five NCAA individual national championships; winning two NCAA relay national championships; opening the football program’s TDECU Stadium.
Additionally during Khator’s reign, the basketball program dedicated the Guy V. Lewis Development Facility in 2016 and two years later the men’s basketball team won its first NCAA Tournament game in 34 years, while the women’s team competed in the NIT.
In addition, with the opening of the Ellen and Dominic Ng Academic Center of Excellence, student-athletes are being trained to be even better leaders in their homes and in their communities, the university continued.
Khator recently celebrated her 10th anniversary as president of the University of Houston, having assumed her post as well as the UH System’s chancellorship in 2008.
During her tenure, UH has experienced record-breaking research funding, enrollment and private support, highlighted by the “Here, We Go” campaign, which has raised more than $957 million toward its $1 billion goal, it said.
Born in Uttar Pradesh, India, Khator is the first Indian American to lead a comprehensive research university in the United States and the first female chancellor of a Texas higher education system, the release said.
Among the institutional accomplishments Khator is most proud of are the elevation of UH to Tier One status in 2011, being awarded a Phi Beta Kappa chapter in 2015, establishing a College of Medicine in 2018 and improving graduation rates 10 points in 10 years.
