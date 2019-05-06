The University of Houston April 26 announced that it has renamed its engineering building the Durga D. and Sushila Agrawal Engineering Research Building in appreciation their generous and sizeable donation.
Additionally, the university named a floor after the couple and the gift will provide ongoing support for faculty, students, research and building operations.
Chancellor Renu Khator, Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray, members of the Indian American community, students, faculty, the Agrawals’ children, grandchildren and colleagues were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony, according to a news release.
Agrawal credited several people for his success. During his remarks, he expressed his admiration and respect for his professors at the university who, he said, “put their heart and soul” into teaching students including some like him who had trouble understanding both the language and the American accent.
The Indian philanthropist and entrepreneur traced his values of compassion, giving back and respect for education to his parents and acknowledged his wife Sushila’s support and patience without which, he said, he would not have completed his doctorate or built his business, the release said.
The university, he concluded, “has a very special place in my heart. We must keep the torch of knowledge, excellence and innovation growing and glowing.”
Over the years, the 74-year-old Agrawal has been providing endowments, scholarships and internships for UH students.
In 2013, he was named a member of the UH System Board of Regents by Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
He hopes his contributions “will encourage additional donors and attract high-caliber students, especially since many UH students are from the Houston area and will most likely stay here upon graduation to pursue their careers,” the release said.
UH’s engineering college boasts of more than 4,200 students, including over 1,150 graduate students, enrolled in 10 engineering disciplines, as well as several interdisciplinary graduate programs.
Agrawal’s kindness and generosity aren’t limited to giving donations but also comes across in small gestures, the release said.
When Houston was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey, Agrawal and members of his family showed up at the campus with vans to transport stranded students to other locations and even took many home, it said.
His deep-seated value for education probably stems from his own early struggles for educational opportunities.
Agrawal was born in Lakhanpur, a small village in Madhya Pradesh in India with a population of 700. The village did not have a water supply system, electricity or high school which meant that he had to cycle or sometimes even walk to the high school 13 miles away. He was also the bookkeeper for his father’s prosperous business from the time he was in elementary school.
Encouraged by his parents, he attended one of the best engineering schools in India, IIT, New Delhi. In 1968, he came to Houston to pursue his masters in industrial engineering and in 1974 added a doctorate to his resume, both from the UH Cullen College of Engineering.
Agrawal attributes his present success to the two institutions equally and gives back unstintingly to both. As he says “giving back to the community is important and there’s no other field where money invested gives back more returns than education,” the release said.
In 1975, he put his entrepreneurship skills to the test by building his company, Piping Technology and Products, from scratch, out of his garage.
The company is today one of the leading providers of pipes for industrial and construction needs and employs over a 1,000 people.
Agrawal was the first major donor and founding president of India House, a community center that offers free services and community programs.
As the founder and first president of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, he has been part of many delegations to promote trade and the exchange of educational and medical resources between Houston and India, the release added.
