Houston Tamil Studies Chair Inc., a Texas nonprofit with the primary purpose of setting up a Tamil Studies Chair at the University of Houston, Nov. 11 made the first payment of $500,000 to the University of Houston as part of a series of payments to set up the Tamil Studies Chair.
The event was attended by Dr. Renu Khator, Indian American Chancellor and president of UH; Dr. Eloise Dunn Brice, vice chancellor and vice president of UH; Dr. Daniel P. O’Connor, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences; and Kim Howard, senior director of Advancement, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, according to a press release from Tupil Narasiman.
HTSC was represented by its board comprising president Sockalingam (Sam) Kannappan, Tupil Narasiman, Thiruvengadam Arumugam, Perumal Annamalai, N. Ganesan, Sockalingam Narayanan, Caldwell Velnambi. Consul General Aseem Mahajan also attended the event, which was live streamed.
Khator offered a few remarks about the achievements of UH in terms of raising a significant amount of funding for the university in recent years, adding that UH is one of the top 50 universities in the U.S., the release noted. She said she was pleased to note that HTSC’s setting up a Tamil Chair is the first Indian language chair being set up in Texas and particularly at UH.
Kannappan made a few remarks and thanked the Tamil Nadu State Government for contributing one crore rupees ($140,000) to the chair. Caldwell Velnambi, president of the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America, and a member of the HTSC board, spoke about FetNA and invited the UH executives to the annual FeTNA convention.
HTSC is committed to raising $2 million by the end of 2026 to set up a permanent Tamil Studies Chair at UH. The plan calls for funding the first million dollars by July 31, 2022 and the rest by 2026, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.