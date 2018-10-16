An engineering building at the University of Houston has been renamed in honor of Indian American couple Durga D. and Sushila Agrawal in recognition of a gift provided by the couple, the university said in an Oct. 10 report.
The gift, in addition to leading to the renaming of the building as the Durga D. and Sushila Agrawal Engineering Research Building, will provide ongoing support for faculty, students, research and building operations, according to the report.
The $51 million building, which opened in 2017, already had a floor named for the couple, the university said.
Durga D. Agrawal, founder of Piping Technology & Products Inc., is a member of the UH System Board of Regents and a former member of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, it said.
After arriving in Houston from India in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, Agrawal earned a master’s degree and doctorate in industrial engineering from the UH Cullen College of Engineering.
“My message to the students is to always be optimistic; one can achieve any goal with hard work, persistence and determination,” Agrawal said in the report. “As alumni, we must keep the torch of knowledge, excellence and innovation growing and glowing.”
Joseph W. Tedesco, the Elizabeth D. Rockwell Dean of the Cullen College, said the gift’s impact “will be nothing short of transformational.”
“It will allow us to expand and enhance our laboratory and classroom facilities, recruit some of the world’s greatest engineering minds as students and faculty members, and develop new and innovative academic programs,” Tedesco said. “This gift will boost our capacity to conduct research that directly impacts the quality of life across the greater Houston area and beyond.”
The Cullen College has more than 4,200 students, including more than 1,150 graduate students, enrolled in 10 engineering disciplines, as well as several interdisciplinary graduate programs, the university said.
The gift contributes to the university’s $1 billion “Here, We Go” Campaign, the first major fundraising campaign in more than 25 years, in support of major University priorities, it said.
Eloise Brice, vice president of University Advancement, said the Agrawal gift will benefit a number of key objectives.
“Recruiting the best and brightest students and faculty is a key goal for the University of Houston, and this generous gift will allow the Cullen College of Engineering to make great strides in that arena,” Brice said in the report. “The ability to improve our research and academic facilities made possible by the Agrawals will ultimately benefit the state of Texas and the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.