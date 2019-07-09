The Simons Foundation recently unveiled its 2019 class of Simons Investigators, with Indian American Bhargav Bhatt among those named.
Bhatt, of the University of Michigan, was named in the mathematics category.
The Indian American works in arithmetic algebraic geometry, with an emphasis on questions in positive and mixed characteristic.
His research, which often draws on ideas from derived algebraic geometry, has also contributed to the solution of long-standing problems in commutative algebra and algebraic topology, according to the foundation’s bio.
Bhatt has been at Michigan since 2014, initially serving as an associate professor, followed by being named Gehring associate professor. He currently serves as a full-time professor, which he has been since 2018.
Previously, he was a postdoctoral associate at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton and the University of Michigan’s math department.
Bhatt earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Columbia University, followed by a master’s and doctorate at Princeton University.
Each year, the Simons Foundation requests nominations from a targeted list of institutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland for the Simons Investigators programs, according to the foundation website.
Simons Investigators are outstanding theoretical scientists who receive a stable base of research support from the foundation, enabling them to undertake the long-term study of fundamental questions, it said.
The intent of the Simons Investigators in mathematics, physics, astrophysics and theoretical computer science programs is to support outstanding scientists in their most productive years, when they are establishing creative new research directions, providing leadership to the field and effectively mentoring junior scientists.
A Simons Investigator is appointed for an initial period of five years. Renewal for an additional five years is contingent upon the evaluation of the scientific impact of the investigator, the site notes.
An investigator receives research support of $100,000 per year. An additional $10,000 per year is provided to the investigator’s department. The investigator’s institution receives an additional 20 percent in indirect costs, according to the foundation.
