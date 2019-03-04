KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri system is suing an Indian American pharmacy professor at its Kansas City campus over allegations he stole and sold an Indian American student’s research, claiming that the school is the rightful owner of the work it believes could be used to make a billion-dollar drug.
The university filed a federal lawsuit Feb. 26 alleging that Ashim Mitra improperly made $1.5 million from selling former graduate student Kishore Cholkar’s research, the Kansas City Star reported. Mitra could earn $10 million more in royalties over the next five years, according to the lawsuit.
The university called Cholkar’s work using nanotechnology to deliver drugs to the eye “ground-breaking,” claiming that Mitra defrauded the school out of millions of dollars from the sale. The lawsuit argues that the money belongs to the university because Cholkar developed his research while employed as a graduate research assistant at the Kansas City campus.
Mitra’s wife, Ranjana, is also accused in the lawsuit of being involved in the alleged conspiracy.
Mitra, who announced his resignation from the university last month, denies the accusations.
“All of the alleged wrongdoing on the part of myself and my wife can be proven to be false,” he said.
Cholkar didn’t respond for comment on the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Mitra sold Cholkar’s research to Auven Therapeutics Management, a pharmaceutical development company based in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Auven then resold the work for $40 million, plus ongoing royalties, to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a company based in India.
Sun Pharmaceutical received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in August to market the patented formulation in a dry-eye drug called Cequa.
The university accused Auven and Sun Pharmaceutical of avoiding contact in order to dodge having to share profits.
Mitra also faced allegations in 2018 that he had coerced graduate students from India into performing personal favors, such as cleaning his basement, walking his dog and watering his plants. Some of the doctoral students told the newspaper that they feared they could lose their visas should Mitra force them out of the university.
Cholkar was among the students interviewed by the Kansas City Star at the time. He said he witnessed the behavior but he wasn’t involved.
He said he felt abused by Mitra in other ways, including not getting recognition for his work on a research project when it went to market.
“That was my product, I worked day and night and yet my name was not included,” Cholkar said in 2018. “I was the only student who worked on that product. I put all my efforts into that product. I was cheated.”
India-West adds: The money that Mitra received from Auven was deposited into his bank account in November, the suit alleges, according to the Kansas City Star, on the same day that the Mitras met with the University of Missouri-Kansas City officials and denied that they stood to benefit financially from the sale of the technology.
“All of this occurred without any disclosure to — let alone approval from — the university,” the lawsuit said.
Mitra, according to the publication, said in his statement that it is the university that is trying to cash in on his work now that the product he says he developed is coming to market.
“I can unequivocally prove that this invention was conceptualized and produced by myself and the rightful co-creators,” he wrote. “Dr. Kishore Cholkar is an accomplished student of mine who wrote a paper on other aspects of the Cyclosporine formulation after the patent had already been submitted to the FDA for approval. It is clear to see that both him and UMKC are now trying to reap the benefits of the tireless work myself and others have put in to make this a success.”
The University of Missouri-Kansas City issued a statement Feb. 26 night summarizing the 62-page complaint, adds the Kansas City Star.
“The lawsuit filed today claims that Mitra stole UMKC-owned inventions, sold them to industry, assisted those companies in patenting and commercializing them, denied credit to a deserving student and reaped a personal financial windfall – all the while concealing his efforts and denying his involvement,” it said in part. “UMKC looks forward to vigorously pursuing these claims in court.”
The university said Feb. 27, per The Kansas City Star, that Cholkar, who is now a scientist at a California pharmaceutical company, deserves credit for the invention and stands to get millions of dollars in royalties if the university can prove Mitra stole his invention when they were both at the university.
UMKC also added that Cholker deserves to get a third of the money in current and future royalties, while UMKC and its parent, the University of Missouri system, would get the other two thirds. That’s university policy, a UMKC spokesman told the publication in an email. “Essentially, one third of the proceeds goes to the inventor(s) after recovery of litigation expenses,” the spokesman said.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City, according to The Daily Caller, also blamed Auven for purposefully not asking the university about the intellectual rights of the sold research.
“Auven Therapeutics regards universities doing basic and clinical research as valued partners,” the company said in a statement to the outlet over email. “We believe that there is no merit to the University of Missouri’s complaints as they relate to Auven and our commercial partner on the CEQUA™ product. The University reached out to us today in regard to this matter, and we look forward to engaging constructively with them.”
