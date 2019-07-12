The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation recently named 23 outstanding doctoral candidates as 2019 Charlotte W. Newcombe Fellows, including Keshav Singh.
The Newcombe Fellowship is the nation’s largest and most prestigious award for doctoral candidates in the humanities and social sciences addressing questions of ethical and religious values, the foundation said.
Each 2019 Fellow will receive a 12-month award of $25,000 to support the final year of dissertation writing.
The award is open to doctoral candidates in any humanities or social sciences discipline to help encourage interesting, original, and significant study of ethical and religious values. Fellows are conducting research in a range of fields at some of the nation’s top institutions, it said.
Singh, an Indian American doctoral candidate in philosophy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was named a Fellow for his dissertation, “Rational Agency and Normative Achievement.”
Singh is a sixth-year graduate student. His research lies at the intersection of ethics, epistemology, and the philosophy of action. He is currently working on a dissertation that develops a reasons-first account of normative achievement. He received his BA in philosophy from Princeton University.
This year’s Fellows are completing dissertations on topics such as the feminist value of reproductive freedom, diverse experiences and understandings of pregnancy, and political disagreement over abortion; 19th-century emigration aid companies that subsidized westward expansion; Aristotle’s account of self-love and its role in motivating us towards our good; the ethical dilemmas and political-economic entanglements of gang violence in Central America; and the moral foundations and ethical stakes of autonomous artificial intelligence, in particular automated vehicle applications.
Funded by the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation, the Fellowship was created in 1981 and has supported nearly 1,300 doctoral candidates, most of them now noted faculty at domestic and foreign institutions.
