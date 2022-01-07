Indian American journalist Brahmjot Kaur, writing in NBC News, said that Prof. Amy Wax, appearing on the podcast Bloggingheads.tv, commented: "If you go into medical schools, you'll see that Indians, South Asians are now rising stars… but these diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are poisoning the scientific establishment and the medical establishment now." Above: the main entrance to the Penn Museum, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. (commons.wikimedia.org photo)