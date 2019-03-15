The University of Pennsylvania Feb. 22 announced the 2019 cohort of Thouron Scholars, with Indian American undergraduates Sona Dadhania and Krishna Patel among the seven students and a 2018 graduate honored.
The eight scholars won the Thouron Award to pursue graduate studies in the United Kingdom, with each winner receiving tuition and stipends for as long as two years to earn a graduate degree overseas, the university said.
Dadhania, from Voorhees, New Jersey, is majoring in materials science and engineering and minoring in engineering entrepreneurship in the School of Engineering and Applied Science.
She researches polymers, works as a teaching assistant, and serves as a board member for Advancing Women in Engineering and the Penn MSE Society, according to the university report.
She is also captain of the dance team, Penn Raas. Dadhania plans to pursue a master's degree in advanced material science and engineering.
Patel, from Murrysville, Pennsylvania, is in the Roy and Diana Vagelos Program in Life Sciences and Management, studying biology and business with a concentration in healthcare management.
He is a Benjamin Franklin Scholar and a Joseph Wharton Scholar. A research assistant in the Betley Lab in the Biology Department, his interests lie in better understanding survival drives like hunger and pain and how they contribute to chronic illnesses, the university said.
He is a senior peer adviser and has also worked at the Wharton Small Business Development Center as both a research consultant and a management teaching assistant. Patel plans to pursue a master's degree in evidence-based social policy and intervention.
The other scholars were Nicholas Escobar, Nick Joyner, Carson Kahoe, Ryan Leone, Libby Rockaway and Hannah Sweeney.
