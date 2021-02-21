The University of Silicon Andhra community recently gathered virtually to reflect on the accomplishments of this year’s graduating students, thank them for their contributions to the university, and offer congratulations as they embark on new beginnings.
The live streamed event Jan. 30 marked the end of Fall Semester 2020 and the completion of degrees and diplomas for 38 Indian American students from the departments of Kuchipudi dance, Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam and Sanskrit.
President Anand Kuchibhotla offered his congratulations to students and inspired them to take pride in their accomplishments.
“Let us move forward with confidence that the future is ours,” he said.
Students tuned in with their friends and families from several countries to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments, said a press release.
“University is delivering ancient knowledge of performing arts, and literature through modern technology, thus making it possible for everyone to learn seamlessly and benefit from it.” said Dr. Venugopala Rao Pappu, chairman, board of trustees.
Commencement speaker and Ambassador of India to United Nations T.S. Tirumuti released the Milpitas, Calif.-based university’s journal ‘SASTRA’ and congratulated the graduating class.
“When you graduate and leave the portals of the university, you truly become the ambassadors of Indian thought, art, traditions and culture. When you step out, you would be representing India, not just yourself,” he said. “The main things that differentiate Indian arts from other artforms are spirituality and divinity.”
Provost Raju Chamarthi led the presentation of the graduating class.
The celebration opened with Vedic chants by Marepalli Venkata Sastri and American national anthem by Jahnavi Chamarthi. This was followed by the university graduation ceremony anthem composed by Dr. TK. Saroja and rendered by the faculty and students of the department of music.
