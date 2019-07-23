Computer scientist Amit Sheth has been tapped to lead an institute devoted to studying and developing artificial intelligence at the University of South Carolina.
The university said it will open the institute later this summer.
The institute aims to use its AI research to help develop “self-improving” and customized programs for social workers, pharmacists, teachers and more, a university release said.
To do that, The AI Institute plans to enlist philosophers, ethicists, public policy experts, and lawyers dedicated to exploring the societal impact of AI technology, both the good and the unintended negative outcomes, the release said.
The institute will cost USC roughly $5 million over the next five years, spokesman Jeff Stensland said in an email to publication, The State. After those five years, USC expects money from sponsored research will fully fund the institute, Stensland said.
The institute will be led by Sheth, whose personal website claims is one of the world’s most influential computer scientists.
“The university’s decision to start a university-wide institute — (which) would be one-of-a-kind in the Southeast — the tremendous interest across all the colleges on the campus in using AI, the nearby presence of natural industry partners, and potential to develop a world-class presence in AI implementation and applications made this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all involved in this initiative,” the Indian American said in the release.
The university currently has 45 faculty who are already working on some sort of AI-related research. USC will hire as many as 10 additional artificial intelligence researchers and faculty, the release said.
Hossein Haj-Hariri, the dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, initially proposed the idea of an AI institute, the release said.
The institute, which will open this summer, will initially be housed in the College of Engineering and Computing on Main Street, the release said.
Sheth, who earned a bachelor’s from BITS Pilani, and a master’s and doctorate from Ohio State University, is also a Fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, as well as the co-founder and chief adviser of ezDI LLC. He was previously a LexisNexis Ohio Eminent Scholar at Wright State University.
