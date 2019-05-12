Diviya Gupta, a student at the University of Southern California, has been named Salutatorian of its graduating class of 2019. The Indian American student, according to an email to India-West, “assumes the roles of advocate, teacher, policymaker, scientist, and avid learner every day.”
Gupta was selected for this honor among 5,000 undergraduate students for her scholarship, leadership, and contribution to university and community life, noted the email.
The daughter of Shalesh and Indu Gupta, Diviya has strengthened student health and safety through her service as a senator in the university’s Undergraduate Student Government, helping to build a campus-wide program to prevent sexual assault. Her commitment to helping others extended to her involvement with the American Red Cross, where she taught CPR to 1,200 students in South Los Angeles.
A co-author on two publications, Gupta’s research on various neurological conditions — Glioblastoma Multiforme, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and Pseudotumor Cerebri — has motivated her to reduce inequities in clinical research. Determined to change the paradigm of health through policy and research, she will be attending medical school this fall.
