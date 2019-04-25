The University of Texas at San Antonio April 11 announced that four researchers at the institution, including Teja Guda, were named recipients of the National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, Award.
Guda, along with Bing Dong, Nikolaos Gatsis and Xiaoyin Wang, received a total of $2 million in new research funding.
The funding helps the university move closer to receiving National Research University Fund eligibility.
“The NSF Early CAREER award is a success marker in the research world and is an amazing accomplishment by our esteemed faculty members,” Bernard Arulanandam, UTSA interim vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise, said in a statement. “Their achievement elevates and promotes the quality of our faculty and the research conducted at UTSA to prospective students and peers alike.”
Guda, an Indian American assistant professor of biomedical engineering, was awarded $530,688 for his project, "Programming Vascularization by Design in Porous Composites," which will generate new discoveries about how blood vessels grow.
"What we learn about how these vessels grow will allow us to design new biomaterials solutions for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine," said Guda in the release.
"Understanding the underlying science could also potentially help us understand what goes wrong with vessel formation during cancer, when competent, structured networks of vessels are not formed," he added.
The NSF CAREER Award supports early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization. Unlike most research grants, this award requires both strong scholarly research and a significant plan for education and mentorship.
Guda earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. He then came to the U.S. where he earned his doctorate from the University of Texas at San Antonio/the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He did his post-doctoral work at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
