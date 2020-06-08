NEW YORK – Suspicions in the medical research scandal involving a little known health analytics company grew deeper after the termination of the faculty position of one of the Indian American co-authors of studies that were retracted by two influential peer-reviewed journals, including the one by The Lancet on the negative impact of hydroxychloroquine.
Amit Patel was one of the co-authors of both the retracted studies last week – one by The Lancet and the other by The New England Journal of Medicine.
Patel's affiliation with University of Utah was terminated following the controversy, although the university did not say that the termination was related to the scandal.
"The terminated position was an unpaid adjunct appointment with the Department of Biomedical Engineering," a university spokesperson was quoted as saying by the STAT June 7.
"I had verbally terminated my affiliation with the University of Utah over a week ago and formally this past Friday. It will make it through various media outlets. There is a much bigger story for which I still do not have the information," Patel said in a tweet.
"And the story is not that I am related to Dr. Desai by marriage. That's old news. Many people from Brigham were at that wedding and the media knew about it. Despite this I still do not have the information of what happened at Surgisphere. But there has to be locals who do," read another tweet from Patel.
The retracted Lancet study got worldwide attention after the World Health Organization paused trial of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine based on results of the study.
The study, which claimed to have analyzed data from nearly 15,000 patients with Covid-19 and 81,000 controls, found that hydroxychloroquine has little benefit in treatment of the disease and, instead, increases mortality in patients.
Following the study, more than 100 scientists and medical professionals raised questions about integrity of data analyzed in the study which was provided by the Chicago-based company Surgisphere. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2YcKqFw)
The other co-authors of the study were Mandeep R. Mehra, Frank Ruschitzka and Sapan Desai, who is also the founder of Surgisphere.
After three of the authors could not complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis, Lancet retracted the study.
Surgisphere did not admit any wrongdoing. This is the same company that provided data for the retracted New England Journal of Medicine study.
Interestingly, three of the four co-authors of the Lancet study – Mandeep R. Mehra, Amit Patel and Sapan Desai – were also co-authors of the NEJM study titled, "Cardiovascular Disease, Drug Therapy, and Mortality in Covid-19."
"Because all the authors were not granted access to the raw data and the raw data could not be made available to a third-party auditor, we are unable to validate the primary data sources underlying our article...," the authors of the article said.
Twitter users June 8 demanded more clarity on the issues.
"We need to ask Dr Patel & Dr Mehra whether they even saw the full data, who did the analysis. Or they did none of that and simply wrote the paper and lent name for credibility. A criminal investigation into Surgisphere would be the solution to getting answers. Wirefraud," said one user.
"Hello Dr. Nevertheless many people want to know what really happened. Seems really important to understand what the Surgisphere was and how the data were created... please answer to French journalists....," wrote another in a reply to Patel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.