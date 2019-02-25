Suresh Garimella, who earlier in the month was named as the lone finalist for the University of Vermont presidential search, was voted to the post by the university’s Board of Trustees Feb. 15, the university announced in a news report.
Garimella, who currently serves as executive vice president for research and partnerships at Purdue University, was announced Feb. 4 as the sole finalist candidate to replace Tom Sullivan as its next president.
Sullivan plans to step down in the summer of 2019.
Garimella was the presumptive new president and met with the media Feb. 14, the university student-run newspaper the Vermont Cynic said.
The Indian American was at the university Feb. 13-15 for a series of meetings and open-forum interactions with constituency groups across the university, according to a memo sent to the UVM community by UVM board chair David Daigle.
“Dr. Garimella emerged clearly as a compelling candidate whose accomplishments align with our collective vision for the presidential leader who will best serve, and continue to advance, our university in the years to come,” Daigle said in the release, according to the report.
During his meeting with media, Garimella said that he did not believe that increasing tuition was a sustainable solution for budgetary concerns, the Cynic said.
"I don't believe that continually increasing tuition is the answer," he said. "I don't think the sky is falling, you do more with what you've got."
Garimella also repeatedly referenced finding efficiencies for university operations in order to decrease costs without necessarily making cuts, and praised Sullivan's leadership, it said.
"I'm not coming to fix something that is broken," he said. "There is a lot going for UVM."
In Garimella’s cover letter, published on the university's website for the search, he highlights his “breadth of experience as an active faculty researcher and educator — in senior university administration, in government service, and through [his] service on non-profit and private sector boards,” as a foundation for work at UVM.
“I believe in effective, consistent and timely communication with all internal stakeholders as being vitally important to building trust and morale,” he wrote. “Communications with legislators, alumni, parents, thinktanks, federal agencies and other influencers need different skills and modes, but each constituency is important in its own way.”
A criticism levied at the outgoing president Sullivan by student groups at UVM was a perceived lack of focus on diversity and inclusion, culminating in a list of demands, protests and marches, that had students blocking Main Street and occupying the Waterman building on UVM’s campus, the Cynic report said.
Garimella addressed diversity and inclusion in his cover letter, writing that “no organization can reach its true potential without nurturing diversity in an inclusive environment.”
He discussed focus on enriching hiring pools and consistently sending the message from the top-down about a commitment to diversity and inclusion on a college campus, it said.
Garimella received his doctorate from U.C. Berkeley, an M.S. from The Ohio State University, and a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
