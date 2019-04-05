Madison, Wisconsin, April 2 held its election for the City Council with an Indian American teenage college student among the newly elected representatives.
Avra Reddy, a 19-year-old University of Wisconsin student, was voted as the representative of the city’s 8th District.
Reddy received 887 votes for 55 percent, topping her opponent Matthew Mitnick, who garnered 735 votes for 45 percent.
“I ran for City Council because we need a passionate student voice at the table. Solutions to issues like affordable housing, campus safety, and sustainability to ensure we can thrive in the future cannot be discussed without all voices participating in the debate. This campaign was never about one person—it is the start of a political movement. I am extremely proud of our work throughout the campaign and the work that we are about to begin,” Reddy said in a Facebook post.
“To say that this would have been possible without the support of so many people in my life and on campus would be impossible. Without my campaign staff, the incredible volunteers, and my loved ones, this could not have been done. To anyone and everyone who helped, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.
“I want to congratulate Matthew for his dedication to the district and his continued work to better our community. I look forward to listening to all students going forward to ensure all ideas are heard. There is much work to be done, but I know that we can bring progressive, positive change to District 8!” the new councilmember, who was taking a midterm on election day, concluded.
In 2016 Reddy worked as a fellow for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, fighting for progressive candidates.
Following her fellowship, she served as a student representative for two years on her district school board in her hometown of Grayslake, Illinois.
In 2018, Reddy returned to Madison to attend school at UW. During her first semester she worked on the 2018 midterms, helping Democrats in Wisconsin sweep the ballot. After witnessing women of color like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez win elections during midterms, Reddy was inspired to run for office.
Also running for office in Madison was Syed Abbas, who was seeking election from the 12th District seat.
With all seven precincts reported, Abbas tallied 1,958 votes for 53 percent and the win. His opponent, Diane Farsetta, received 1,749 votes, or 47 percent.
Abbas is the co-chair of the Eken Park Neighborhood Association, the vice chair of the Public Safety Review Committee and a member of the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee.
His campaign promised that he was “always advocating for you and bringing real change.”
Abbas, in his campaign website, said he would tackle numerous issues facing the district, including boasting housing for everyone, safe communities, creating opportunities and economic development.
“My friends, my neighbors, and all the people who voted in this election for all the candidates: Thank you for looking after the neighborhood and the community. Thank you for promoting the democratic system and making the time to vote. Thank you all. I look forward to working with everyone,” Abbas said in a Facebook post.
“My best wishes are with Diane Farsetta for District 12 Alder. She ran a good campaign and I really look forward to working together on community issues,” he added.
