Jain donors have come together to establish Shri Anantnath Endowed Chair in Jain Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“For a long time, this prestigious university has been a world known center for studies in South East Asian religions and by establishing this endowed Chair there, study, teaching and research in Jain Dharma will now be represented along with many other religious traditions there,” stated a press release.
A virtual event to celebrate this milestone was held Dec. 21. Attendees included John D. Dunne, distinguished professor of contemplative humanities, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
