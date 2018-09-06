Amol Jethwani, an Indian American student at the University of Florida, who was unsuccessful in his bid to win the Democratic nomination in the race for the state House seat in the 21st Legislative District, has said he will pay back his campaign for purchases he had made, according to an Alligator.org report.
The 21-year-old Jethwani, who fell by 16 points – 58 percent to 42 percent – to Jason Haeseler in the Aug. 28 primary (see India-West article here), had used some campaign funds to pay for questionable items such as haircuts, Chipotle meals and Lyft charges, the report said.
“I accept fault where I made errors in judgment,” he said in the report. “Everyone makes mistakes.”
Jethwani, a political science senior, charged expenditures to his campaign that some of his staff felt was unreasonable during the race, which started in January. Line items also included lunches at Flaco’s and Pita Pit, as well as larger ticket items like a $81 bill at a Zara clothing store in Miami and an $84 bar tab at a South Florida hotel, the publication noted.
Jethwani used campaign donations to pay for four haircuts in five months and visit two cigar bars, according to a public expenditure report, the article said.
He used Lyft about 45 times, sometimes requesting multiple rides a day. He often used the campaign funds to buy gas, it added.
In April, he paid $100 to Superior Towing. When asked about the towing charge by an Alligator reporter over the phone, Jethwani hung up and did not respond to further requests for comment.
Jethwani also withdrew cash for spending money five times. Three expenditures were more than $100, including two for $150 and one for $350. Petty cash funds must be spent under $100 per Florida Elections Commission rules, the report noted.
If anyone filed a complaint against Jethwani, it would be investigated by the Florida Elections Commission, said Amy Toman, the executive director in the report.
In a written statement, Jethwani said the frequent expenditures were due to “an unprecedented level of transparency,” the report said.
At the viewing party for the campaign results, Jethwani told The Alligator that he will pay back his campaign starting this week.
Jethwani also resigned from his role as the UF College Democrats president, which he was elected to in spring, according to a Facebook post made by the student organization.
Jethwani said he “wanted to protect UF College Democrats from any press blowback or bad image,” but that he would have also resigned had he won the state representative seat, according to the report.
A day before the primaries, Jethwani said there were changes to his campaign staff, including the departure of his campaign manager, Bennett Ragan.
While Jethwani said staff members were let go, screenshots sent to The Alligator of the campaign’s GroupMe show members leaving the chat after a Florida Politics reporter writing a story about some of the expenditures contacted the campaign. Other former staffers confirmed that they left after they found out about the expenses, the Alligator report said.
