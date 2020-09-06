The Upakar Foundation Aug. 21 announced its 2020 cohort of scholars, which honored four high-achieving Indian American students with Upakar Scholarships; one awarded Upakar Community College Scholarship; and two awarded Upakar Textbook Scholarships.
This year Upakar announced partnerships with two generous donors to create memorial scholarships. Included in the 2020 awards are three Khuba Watumull Scholarships, and one Bob and Mani Narasimhan Scholarship, the release said.
Upakar Scholars receive up to $8,000 each in tuition scholarship over their four years of undergraduate studies. Upakar Community College Scholars receive $500 each in tuition scholarship for each year of community college. Each Upakar Textbook Scholar will receive a one-time award of $250.
The 2020 recipients of the Upakar Khuba Watumull Scholarship are Sindhuja Avadhanula of Bear, Delaware; Kunj Shah of East Patchogue, New York; and Austin Shukla of Corona, California.
The 2020 recipient of the Upakar Bob and Mani Narasimhan Scholarship is Rohan Gangar of Plano, Texas.
The 2020 recipient of the Upakar Community College Scholarship is Alauki Patel of San Jose, California.
The 2020 recipients of the Upakar Textbook Scholarship are Neha Antony of Lufkin, Texas; and Maria James of North Little Rock, Arkansas.
This year’s Scholars join 20 existing Upakar Scholars who will be renewed for the 2020-2021 academic year, the release said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for students as they return for a new academic year.
Upakar is providing flexibility with previously awarded scholarships for those Scholars choosing to take a gap year, it said.
Upakar president Jyotsna Gupta Jalil said: “Upakar is committed to helping our Scholars complete their undergraduate degrees and pursue their career goals. We will support our Scholars by extending the 4-year time limit of their scholarships if they need to take time away from their studies due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Upakar was founded in 1997 in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to provide highly qualified college-bound Indian American students with need-based tuition assistance so that they could graduate without a crushing burden of college debt. According to 2015 data collected by the Pew Research Center, approximately 7.5 percent of Indians in the U.S. live in poverty.
U.S. Census Bureau data for 2018 set the poverty threshold for a family of four at $25,465.
Upakar has awarded 173 scholarships to students who meet the criteria of being born in India or who have at least one Indian-born parent. The scholar must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Financial need is determined by the family’s adjusted gross income. Scholars must have attained a raw high school GPA above 3.6.
Finally, as long as a scholar’s GPA exceeds 3.3 in college, Upakar will renew the $2,000 annual scholarship for up to four years.
Upakar Community College Scholarships provide $500 per year for up to two years; and if the Scholar transfers to a four-year program, Upakar will increase its commitment to $2,000 annually until the Scholar has received a total of four years of scholarship support.
Upakar Textbook Scholarships are one-time awards of $250.
Upakar scholarship applications for 2021-22 will be available In February 2021. The submission deadline will be April 30, 2021. More information can be found by visiting www.upakar.org.
