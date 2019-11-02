The Upakar Foundation Oct. 16 announced its 2019 cohort of scholars, naming eight high-achieving Indian American students as honorees, as well as two others receiving textbook scholarships.
This year Upakar announced partnerships with multiple donors to create memorial scholarships. Included in the 2019 awards are three Khuba Watumull Scholarships; one Virginia for Education Scholarship; one India Development and Relief Fund Scholarship; one Bob and Mani Narasimhan Scholarship; and one Kaushalya Butail Scholarship, according to a foundation press release.
The recipients of the Upakar Khuba Watumull Scholarship are Diya Mathew of Yukon, Oklahoma; Ishika Patel of Many, Louisiana; and Kavitha Rao of Princeton Junction, New Jersey.
The recipient of the Upakar Virginia for Education Scholarship is Laveleen Saini of Burke, Virginia.
The recipient of the Upakar Bob and Mani Narasimhan Scholarship is Ashley Koshy of San Antonio, Texas.
Abdul Vhora of Harvey, Illinois, is the recipient of the Upakar India Development and Relief Fund Scholarship.
The recipient of the Upakar Kaushalya Butail Scholarship is Heet Patel of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.
The recipient of the Upakar Scholarship is Edwin Paul of Missouri City, Texas.
And the recipients of the Upakar Textbook Scholarship are Malavika Sridhar of Livonia, Michigan; and Ria Goyal of McGregor, Texas.
This year’s scholars join 18 existing Upakar Scholars who will be renewed for the 2019-2020 academic year, the foundation said.
Upakar was founded in 1997 in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to provide highly qualified college-bound Indian American students with need-based tuition assistance so that they could graduate without a crushing burden of college debt, the foundation said.
According to 2015 data collected by the Pew Research Center, approximately 7.5 percent of Indians in the U.S. live in poverty. U.S. Census Bureau data for 2018 set the poverty threshold for a family of four at $25,465, according to the release.
Upakar has awarded 166 scholarships to students who meet the criteria of being born in India or who have at least one India-born parent.
The scholar must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Financial need is determined by the family’s adjusted gross income. Scholars must have attained a raw high school GPA above 3.6.
Finally, as long as a scholar’s GPA exceeds 3.3 in college, Upakar will renew the $2,000 annual scholarship for up to four years. Upakar Textbook Scholarships are one-time awards of $250.
“Upakar is very proud of our newest batch of scholars,” president Jyotsna Gupta Jalil said. “We continue to strive to find the best of our community and support them so they can focus on their academics rather than their student loans.”
Upakar scholarship applications for 2020-21 will be available beginning February 2020. The submission deadline will be April 30, 2020. More information can be found by visiting www.upakarfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.