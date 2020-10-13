An Indian American anthropology professor has been missing since Oct. 9, when he went on an overnight hike and backpacking trip at Ipsut Creek and Seattle Park, near Mount Rainier in Washington state.
Sam Dubal had joined the University of Washington’s Department of Anthropology as an assistant professor last June. According to a series of tweets by his sister, UC Hastings law professor Veena Dubal, Sam Dubal was scheduled to return home the following day. Mount Rainier National Park rangers have found his car, according to Veena Dubal.
This is an active search and rescue, tweeted Dubal’s sister Dena.
According to an Oct. 12 late evening bulletin from the Mount Rainier National Park Ranger Station, Dubal was last known to be hiking the Mother Mountain Loop out of the Mowich Lake Trailhead. The 33-year-old 160 lbs. man, who has black hair, a short beard, and distinctive glasses, was thought to be wearing a blue North Face jacket.
The 17 mile trail, with 4500 feet of elevation gain, is said to be a challenging hike, meant for a multi-day excursion.
Mount Rainier National Park Ranger Kevin Bracher told India-West that Dubal was hiking alone on a trail that is quite steep in several places, but not considered perilous. “There are beautiful views at 5,000 feet elevations,” he said.
The hike does make a crossing over the Carbon River. Bracher said the trail bridge was intact when Dubal would have crossed over it, but has since been washed out with the heavy rains. The weekend was also foggy, he said, with reduced visibility.
Search and rescue teams from the Washington State Emergency Operation Center had been scouring the area for 22 hours, as of Oct. 13 afternoon. On Oct. 12 night, a helicopter with a forward-searching infrared radar searched for two and a half hours but was unable to find Dubal, said Bracher.
The park ranger said Dubal’s cell phone had a signal until Oct. 9. But the portion of the park where he is believed to be hiking lacks cell phone connectivity, he said.
“We are looking at his itinerary and trying to see where he might have got off course,” said Bracher, describing Dubal as an experienced hiker who likely has extra food and clothing in his backpack to sustain him for several days.
“We’ve had people lost in this park for several days, and they’ve come out just fine,” he said.
The Mountain Rainier National Park Ranger Station has asked anyone with information on Dubal’s whereabouts to contact Mount Rainier National Park's Tip Line: (360) 569-6684. Information can also be emailed to Park Ranger Ranger Matthew Braun at matthew_braun@nps.gov.
Several members of Dubal’s family and the University of Washington Anthropology Department have tweeted about the disappearance of Dubal. Members of the department and his friends have expressed wishes that he returns home safely soon.
This is a developing story. India-West will post updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.