An Indian American senior at the University of Pennsylvania, Natasha Menon, was among seven students and recent graduates from the university named as 2020 Thouron Scholars, the university said in a Feb. 18 news release.
A total of four UPenn seniors and three recent alumni were named as award recipients, and will pursue graduate studies in the United Kingdom.
In addition to Menon, the other scholars from Pennsylvania included seniors Daniel Brennan, Robert Subtirelu and Zachary Whitlock, 2018 graduates Maia Yoshida and Braden Cordivari, and 2019 graduate Gregory Forkin.
Each scholarship winner receives tuition for as long as two years, as well as travel and living stipends, to earn a graduate degree there, the university said.
Menon, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is pursuing a major in philosophy, politics, and economics with a concentration in distributive justice and a minor in legal studies and history in the School of Arts and Sciences.
Menon serves as president of the Undergraduate Assembly, through which she works to elevate the voices of marginalized communities on campus to effect change, her bio notes.
She is also a Civic Scholar, and has volunteered at Moder Patshala, a Bangladeshi immigrant services center in Philadelphia, for three years.
Menon plans to pursue a master’s degree in international migration and public policy at the London School of Economics. Upon returning to the U.S., she hopes to pursue a law degree and engage in public service in Arizona, the report said.
Established in 1960 and supported with gifts by the late John Thouron and his wife, Esther du Pont Thouron, the Thouron Award is a graduate exchange program between UPenn and U.K. universities that aims to improve understanding and relations between the two countries, it said.
