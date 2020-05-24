As a volunteer two years ago in a private charitable hospital in Bangalore, Shivansh Inamdar saw a child with chronic juvenile diabetes walk away without medication. At that moment, he saw an opportunity to make an impact.
His idea was to leverage pharmacies’ unsold medicines—ones that have not yet reached expiry but have passed their sell-by date—and get them, free of charge, in the hands of people who need them with the help of secure and transparent technology.
After proposing the idea first to Aditya Siroya, an Indian American senior in the Wharton School at the University of Pennsyvlania, and later Artemis Panagopoulou, a senior in the School of Engineering and Applied Science and the College of Arts and Sciences, all three combined their skills and perspectives to tackle the problem, resulting in developing their platform, Aarogya, which has won the university’s President’s Engagement Prize.
Founded by Penn president Amy Gutmann in 2015, the 2020 President’s Engagement Prize is intended to empower students to design and undertake post-graduation projects that make a positive, lasting difference in the world. Each prize-winning project receives $100,000, as well as a $50,000 per-student living stipend.
“This seems like such a natural solution to this problem,” Inamdar, a senior in the School of Engineering and Applied Science, said in a University of Pennsylvania press release. “But the status quo has really not allowed the pharmaceutical companies to be looking for a second distribution channel for these medicines,” the Indian American student noted.
Three to five percent of medicines are returned to pharmaceutical companies’ warehouses each year in India and later incinerated upon their expiry, all at a cost of millions of dollars to store and eventually destroy.
Aarogya, which is interpreted to mean “freedom from disease” in Sanskrit, will solve the problem of medicine wastage by using a tailor-made digital redistribution platform, with a decentralized blockchain system set up for traceability, to bridge the divide between pharmaceutical companies and charitable hospitals, said the release.
Through a four-month pilot in a small village in Karnataka, they have already distributed $6,300 worth of medicines to 900 low-income people through Aarogya’s concept. They also established partnerships, toured warehouses, and spoke with doctors and administrators.
They will now take what they’ve learned from the pilot and flesh out their platform—which, they emphasize, is more timely than ever in the COVID-19 pandemic, and can be completed without interpersonal interactions, said the release.
Aarogya will partner with pharmaceutical companies, a charitable institution, and a charitable hospital to provide access to $1.19 million worth of unused medicines and approximately 12,500 low-income patients per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.