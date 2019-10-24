CERRITOS, Calif. — Oct. 13 saw the finale of a premier event, ‘LA India Fashion Week,’ featuring designers and fashion vendors from India and the U.S. Produced by Smita and Dr. Kishore Vasant, the primary goal of the event, held at the Sheraton Cerritos Hotel here and which drew a large crowd, was to promote Indian fashion in the area.
The opening fashion show was by Indian American designer Rohitava. Based in New York City, Rohitava’s designs reflect his love for history. The designer made his debut at NYFW in 2016 showcasing a 30-piece collection based on Greek mythology. Upon seeing his historical and opulent collection, he was reportedly compared to the British designer Alexander McQueen.
Designer Prety Patel from Sacramento made her fashion show debut with her PbyPrety Collection, which is especially geared towards children and young adults. Patel’s focus is on creating Indian garments that are stylish yet comfortable for children, and specializes in creating matching looks.
Local boutique Aanchal Designer Gallery showcased their new bridal and party wear collection. This year, designer Lam Tran also made her debut at the show with her fairytale bridal and resort wear collection, La Moi. The finale designer, Avnee Mithaiwala, showcased her trendy bohemian collection, Namaslay Collective.
Earlier, the by-invitation-only event launch was held at Highglow Jewelers in Artesia Oct. 11, where attendees had the opportunity to network with out-of-town and local designers as well as vendors. Models showcased Highglow Jewelers’ newest collection. Food was provided by Inchin’s Bamboo Garden from Chino Hills, wine was by Maurice Carrie Winery in Temecula, and ice cream by Saffron Spot in Artesia.
Peter Nguyen Photography and Sandeep Kumar were the photography and videography partners. Cake Korner and Nature’s Guru provided delicious food samples at the event.
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce presented Smita Vasant with a Certificate of Appreciation for presenting LA India Fashion Week. The Indo-American Cultural Society of North America also presented her an award for doing an outstanding job showcasing Indian culture in the continent.
For more information, contact Smita Vasant at (714) 269-6001 or laindiafashionweek@gmail.com
