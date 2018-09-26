Former South Carolina governor and current U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said that the New York Times published an incorrect article about curtains in her home.
The New York Times in an article published earlier this month alleged that the U.S. State Department spent about $52,701 last year on customized and mechanized curtains for the official residence of Haley at a time when the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring, DNAIndia.com reported.
The report had said that Haley is the first U.S. ambassador to live in the residence, located in a new building just blocks away from the UN headquarters.
"I hadn't even taken the job when these curtains were picked out. And so, the idea that this came out, we told the reporters that these were the facts. They knew the facts and they released the story anyway," Haley told Fox News in a Sept. 20 interview.
Haley, 46, is the highest ranking Indian American in the Donald Trump administration. Haley said that everywhere she went she was asked about the curtains, according to the report.
"All last weekend, every day wherever I went, people were asking me about my curtains. The damage is done once the story is out. I appreciate the retraction but that story follows you everywhere you go. But that's the tough part about public life now, she said.
The original version of the story was titled "Nikki Haley's View of New York is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701." The daily later said that the headline and the story gave an incorrect impression, the publication said.
"An earlier version of this article and headline created an unfair impression about who was responsible for the purchase in question," the daily said a day later. "The article should not have focused on Ms. Haley, nor should a picture of her have been used," the New York Times said, according to the report.
The headline was a later changed to "State Department Spent $52,701 on Curtains for Nikki Haley's Residence.”
