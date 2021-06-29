WASHINGTON — The U.S June 29 appointed Ambassador Atul Keshap as its new US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi.
Ambassador Keshap, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Charge d'Affaires, ad interim, following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith, the US Department of State said in a statement.
The Indian American career diplomat had served in the US embassy in Delhi earlier.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet that Ambassador Keshap's wealth of experience will help advance shared priorities between the two countries.
"Pleased to announce that Ambassador Atul Keshap will soon arrive at US Embassy in New Delhi as Charge d'Affaires. Ambassador Keshap's wealth of experience will help advance our shared priorities as we work with India to overcome global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic," Blinken said.
The US Department of State statement said Ambassador Keshap will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously at US Embassy New Delhi and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia.
Keshap most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and as the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
"Ambassador Keshap's appointment will reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.