The COVID-19 pandemic-delayed 10th Congressional District Democratic primary runoff election in Texas is just a few weeks away, and prominent public officials are split on who they think should win.
In the March 3 Democratic primary, Pritesh Gandhi trailed Mike Siegel – the 2018 nominee who fell to Republican incumbent Rep. Michael McCaul – 44 percent to 33 percent, forcing the runoff.
With the July 14 runoff fast approaching, former presidential candidates U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, all weighed in on who they feel is the best candidate for the party.
Harris June 27 endorsed Gandhi for the nomination; earlier in the month, Warren and Sanders both endorsed Siegel, according to statements.
“Dr. Gandhi is a progressive fighter who can win,” Harris said in a statement. “I’m proud to support his campaign and look forward to helping him flip the 10th District from red-to-blue in November,” the Indian American senator said.
“Dr. Gandhi is on the front lines treating patients during a global pandemic and holding the administration accountable for their negligent response to COVID-19,” Harris added. “He has spent his life elevating the voices of the disenfranchised and under-served, and in Congress, I know he will fight for systemic reform in health care and our criminal justice system.”
Gandhi is seeking to overtake Siegel, the party’s 2018 nominee, who came within 4.3 points of defeating McCaul in a district that former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso carried that year in his close but losing Senate challenge to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, the Statesman reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.