The U.S. State Department Jan. 2 announced that Indian American high school student in Plano, Texas, Shreya Jain was a recipient of a National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship for 2018-2019.
For her scholarship, which was given by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Jain will study in South Korea this summer.
Jain, competitively selected out of over 3,300 applications from across the United States, is one of approximately 670 students who will study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Persian, Indonesian or Russian overseas this coming year, the release said.
While in South Korea, she will receive formal language instruction, live with a host family and experience the local culture as part of an immersion environment.
The NSLI-Y program is part of a multi-agency U.S. government initiative launched in 2006 to improve Americans' ability to communicate in select critical languages to advance international dialogue and increase American economic global competitiveness, it said.
The goals of the NSLI-Y program include: promoting critical language learning among American youth; enhancing cross-cultural understanding and deepening trust; sparking a lifetime of interest in foreign language and culture; and developing the skills to advance international dialogue, compete effectively in the global marketplace, promote mutual understanding, and contribute to a more peaceful world, according to the State Department.
NSLI-Y is administered by American Councils for International Education in cooperation with AFS-USA, American Cultural Exchange Service, AMIDEAST, iEARN-USA, the Russian American Foundation, Stony Brook University, the University of Delaware, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the University of Wisconsin.
