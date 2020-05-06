University of Southern California engineering assistant professor Mitul Luhar was one of five professors at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering to have received a National Science Foundation CAREER award for innovative and novel research in their respective fields.
The Indian American educator, the Henry Salvatori Early Career Chair and assistant professor in aerospace and mechanical engineering, focuses on two major themes in his research: the interaction between turbulent flows and complex surfaces and the interaction between turbulent flows and flexible structures, according to a USC press release. These areas have applications to aerodynamic and hydrodynamic design, with an aim toward making vehicles moving through the air or water more efficient.
Luhar’s most recent project, funded by the NSF CAREER Award, deals with porous cellular materials — materials which have repeating structures that self-tesselate to fill space, noted the release. The microstructure of such materials plays a big role in dictating their physical properties, such as high strength, low density and stiffness. For years, scientists have extrapolated this concept to develop materials that are strong, as well as lightweight. Now, Luhar and his research team are looking at porous cellular materials for another purpose: to control fluid flow.
A primary focus of this research will be to develop scientific tools to help design cellular materials for flow control. Development of porous cellular materials has the potential to reduce “noise,” disruptions caused by turbulent fluctuation in pressure, and decrease drag, a force that opposes forward motion that can be created by friction between the water and the surface of the vehicle flowing through it. These materials can also help regulate heat transfer.
“Since porous, cellular materials allow fluid to pass through, we can, in principle, design the cell structure to regulate the fluid flow in clever ways,” said Luhar. “The project will broadly build upon this idea, with the goal of controlling fully turbulent flows. This could result in significant performance improvements for aircrafts, water vessels and ground vehicles.”
Turbulence, characterized by chaotic changes in pressure and flow velocity, is an essential factor considered when designing airplanes, ship hulls, pipelines and more. The project builds on preliminary evidence that anisotropic porous materials — materials that let fluid pass through much more easily in one direction compared to the other two — have the potential to reduce fluid friction in turbulent flows, added the release.
In preparation for this project, Luhar and his team of researchers have developed computational models to predict the effect of different types of porous materials on turbulent flows. They have designed and fabricated cellular materials to test and conducted several proof-of-concept laboratory tests. The next step, Luhar noted, is to increase the scope and depth of these efforts.
“We need to test and verify our computational models further and push the boundaries of what is manufacturable in terms of cellular materials. Once we have more confidence in both these areas, we will iterate on laboratory tests,” Luhar said.
The computational models the team has developed will help optimize properties such a porosity and permeability to reduce friction and suppress near-wall turbulence. These results will then be used to design and 3D-print cellular materials exhibiting specific properties identified by the models, bridging the gap between what’s theoretically possible and what can actually be created on a large scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.