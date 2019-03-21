The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services March 19 announced the start of the 2020 fiscal year H-1B visa program cap season as well as some updates and changes.
USCIS will begin accepting H-1B petitions subject to the 2020 cap April 1, and will reject any 2020 cap-subject H-1B petitions filed before April 1. H-1B petitioners must follow all statutory and regulatory requirements as they prepare petitions to avoid delays in processing and possible requests for evidence, it said.
The new efforts underscore the agency’s commitment to supporting President Trump’s ‘Buy American and Hire American’ executive order designed to protect U.S. workers, it said.
“USCIS continually strives to improve the administration of the H-1B program and make it work better for employers, our agency, and U.S. workers,” said USCIS director L. Francis Cissna in a statement.
Cisna also noted: "Our new H-1B data hub will make information more accessible to the public, and the new selection process will help make the system more meritorious and better protect the wages of U.S. workers. Additionally, our two-phased approach to premium processing will make the process more effective and efficient for employers and USCIS.”
More information on how to complete and submit a petition can be found on the Form M-735, Optional Checklist for Form I-129 H-1B Filings (seen here: https://bit.ly/2FcVmtg).
Premium processing will be offered in a two-phased approach during the 2020 cap season, the agency said.
The first phase will include 2020 cap-subject H-1B petitions requesting a change of status and the second phase will include all other 2020 cap-subject petitions, it added.
Starting April 1, cap-subject H-1B petitioners requesting a change of status on their Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker (seen here: https://www.uscis.gov/i-129) may request premium processing by concurrently filing Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service (seen here: https://www.uscis.gov/i-907).
However, USCIS noted, to prioritize data entry for cap-subject H-1B petitions, it will not begin premium processing for these petitions immediately. USCIS will begin premium processing for these petitions no later than May 20 of this year, and will notify the public before premium processing begins for these petitions.
If a petitioner does not file Form I-907 concurrently with an FY 2020 H-1B cap-subject petition requesting a change of status, the petitioner must wait until premium processing begins to submit Form I-907.
Until premium processing begins for these petitions, USCIS will reject any Form I-907 that is not filed concurrently with a cap-subject Form I-129. Petitioners must appropriately select response “b” for Item 4 in Part 2 of Form I-129 to be eligible to concurrently file Form I-907, the release continued.
Premium processing for all other FY 2020 cap-subject H-1B petitions will not begin until at least June 2019.
Cap-subject petitioners not requesting a change of status may not submit their premium processing request concurrently with their H-1B petition. These petitioners will be eligible to upgrade to premium processing by filing Form I-907 once premium processing begins for this group, it said.
USCIS will notify the public with a confirmed date for premium processing for cap-subject petitioners not requesting a change of status, according to the release.
The new H-1B Employer Data Hub will be available on uscis.gov on April 1, which will allow the public to search for H-1B petitioners by fiscal year, NAICS industry code, company name, city, state, or zip code, it said.
In January, the Department of Homeland Security announced a final rule amending regulations governing cap-subject H-1B petitions, including those that may be eligible for the advanced degree exemption. The final rule reverses the order by which USCIS selects H-1B petitions under the H-1B regular cap and the advanced degree exemption, which will be in effect for the FY 2020 cap season, USCIS noted.
This simple change increases the chances that more of these visas will be granted to those with an advanced degree from a U.S. institution of higher education, it said. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2UNuSFa)
