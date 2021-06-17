US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced a new policy to provide work authorization to some U visa applicants, allowing them to gain stability as they wait for their applications to be processed. Maitri, a free, conﬁdential, nonproﬁt organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area that helps Indian Americans and South Asians facing domestic violence, emotional abuse, cultural alienation, or family conﬂict, also assists with screening tools for U visas. (Facebook photo/maitribayarea)