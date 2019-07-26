U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced July 19 that it was redesigning its citizenship test, which immigrants must pass before becoming U.S. citizens.
The revised test will undergo pilot studies before formally rolling out in December 2020 or early 2021.
Immigration rights advocates expressed concern that a revision of the test would exclude many applicants from becoming citizens.
Manju Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, told India-West: “There’s no question that the Trump administration is choosing a path that makes it harder to come to the U.S., and harder to become a U.S. citizen.”
“This is part and parcel of his attacks on immigrants and people of color,” the Indian American community activist said, referring to President Donald Trump’s recent series of tweets in which he urged four freshman Democratic congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough.” (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2JMx6Au)
Three of the congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) — were born and raised in the U.S.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, upon whom the president has particularly focused his venom, was born in Somalia, arrived in the country at the age of 12.
“This is our country,” asserted Kulkarni, adding: “It is very disheartening to know that the Administration is against you; that you’re unwanted here.”
This is the first time the citizenship test has been redesigned in over a decade. A prospective citizen must be able to answer six out of 10 questions — an interviewer can choose from 100 questions — to pass the test.
(Can you pass the civics portion of the U.S. citizenship test without Googling? Check your knowledge here: https://my.uscis.gov/en/prep/test/civics; please share your true score in the comments section.)
In a May 3 three-page memo shared with media, former USCIS director Lee Francis Cissna noted that — by law — “candidates for naturalization must have an understanding of the English language, including an ability to read, write, and speak words in ordinary usage in the English language.”
In the memo, Cissna noted that the requirements currently were “simple words and phrases.”
“The agency is currently reviewing and considering its options to revise this portion of the test,” wrote Cissna in the memo.
In a footnote, the agency noted that the language requirement can currently be waived for legal permanent residents, ages 50-54, who have resided in the U.S. for at least 20 years; or those who are 55 and older and have lived lawfully in the U.S. for at least 15 years.
The revised test, however, sets a higher bar, by providing exemptions to applicants who are over 65 and have lawfully lived in the U.S. for over 20 years at the time of filing for naturalization.
Cissna noted that the civics portion of the exam would also be revised. Since December 2018, a working group within USCIS has been reviewing and updating questions on the civics portion of the test.
“Granting U.S. citizenship is the highest honor our nation bestows,” said USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli in a press statement. “Updating, maintaining, and improving a test that is current and relevant is our responsibility as an agency in order to help potential new citizens fully understand the meaning of U.S. citizenship and the values that unite all Americans.”
