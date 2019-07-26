People from 27 nations participated in a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn June 14 in New York City. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced July 19 that it was redesigning its citizenship test. Indian American community activist Manju Kulkarni told India-West: “There’s no question that the Trump administration is choosing a path that makes it harder to come to the U.S., and harder to become a U.S. citizen.” (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)