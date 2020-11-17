(L-r): File photo of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicolas Alvarado Lopez, originally from Ecuador, of Queens, New York; and Indian American siblings Mayank Patel and Hitarthi Patel, originally from India, of Fairfax, Virginia, being sworn in during a naturalization ceremony at the Treasury Department July 3, 2013 in Washington, DC. USCIS said Nov. 13 it will be revising the naturalization civics test. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)