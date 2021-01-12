In this picture taken on July 14, 2020, Sindhu Sudhakar, a U.S. immigrant stranded with her seven-year-old son in India after arriving in March to see her ailing mother-in-law, poses for a picture in Visakhapatnam. The Trump administration in June barred new applications for the H-1B and L employment visas for the rest of the year, while also banning existing visa holders if they were outside the U.S. and required an extension – effectively cutting them off from their loved ones and their lives back in America. Indian American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said last month she would overhaul the U.S. immigration system within 100 days after taking office. (AFP via Getty Images)