The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Jan. 28 announced that it has launched a new feature whereby asylum applicants can check the status of their application online.
Applicants who have a pending affirmative asylum application with USCIS can now check the status of their applications online at uscis.gov/casestatus, it said.
Only asylum applicants with an application pending with USCIS will be able to use this new feature to check their case status online. It will not cover defensive asylum applicants whose cases are pending in immigration court, the government entity added.
In other news, USCIS Jan. 29 announced that applicants can now complete and file Form N-600, Application for Certificate of Citizenship, and Form N-600K, Application for Citizenship and Issuance of Certificate Under Section 322, online.
“One of the major burdens to both benefit seekers and the agency’s adjudicators is the costly, time-consuming, and cumbersome process of traditional paper filing,” Cissna said.
Applicants can file Form N-600 to obtain a Certificate of Citizenship for themselves or their minor children if they were born abroad and are claiming U.S. citizenship at birth through their parents; or automatically became a U.S. citizen after birth, but before they turned 18 years old.
Applicants can file Form N-600K if they regularly reside in a foreign country and want to claim U.S. citizenship based on their parents, the USCIS said. Applicants must secure lawful admission to the U.S. to complete Form N-600K processing.
