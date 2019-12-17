A naturalization ceremony, held Dec. 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, welcomed more than 6,000 immigrants from over 100 countries who took the citizenship oath and pledged allegiance to the American flag. Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, condemned the fee hike, noting it would likely deter people from applying for citizenship because of the increased cost. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)