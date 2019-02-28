U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has resumed premium processing for H-1B applications filed before Dec. 21, 2018, used by many Indian workers. The Department of Labor, meanwhile, released the latest H-1B visa statistics for the first quarter of the financial year 2019 with Deloitte Consulting at the top of the list with 18,306 H-1B approved applications. (representational image of Deloitte office in London/Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)