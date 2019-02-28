U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services resumed premium processing of H-1B applications Feb. 19.
The agency had suspended premium processing last March, noting that it needed to be able to process the surge in applications for the popular visa, which allows highly-skilled foreigners to work in the U.S. Workers from India claim more than 60 percent of the 85,000 H-1B visas allocated each year.
In a Feb. 15 bulletin, USCIS announced it had resumed premium processing for applications filed before Dec. 21, 2018. The previously announced temporary suspension of premium processing remains in effect for H-1B petitions to which it applied that were filed on or after Dec. 22, 2018, according to the bulletin, which noted that USCIS hopes to resume premium processing for all applications in the near future.
The premium processing service — which can be utilized for an additional $1,410 over and above the regular filing fee — guarantees that an application will be processed within 15 days. If the application is not adjudicated within that time, USCIS returns the premium processing fee.
In related news, the Department of Labor released the latest H-1B visa statistics for the first quarter of the financial year 2019. Deloitte Consulting was at the top of the list with 18,306 H-1B approved applications; it received more than 10 percent. Apple was second, receiving 16, 426 — about nine and a half percent.
KForce received almost six percent, while Amazon accounted for three percent. The only India-based company in the top five was HCL America, which received 5,085 labor certifications, almost three percent.
