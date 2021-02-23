President Joe Biden's administration Feb. 22 announced a reversal of former President Donald Trump's stringent citizenship test by moving to an earlier 2008 civics test to make the path to U.S. citizenship more accessible.
The change will be effective March 1, according to a news release from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
On Dec. 1, 2020, USCIS implemented a revised naturalization civics test as part of a decennial test review and update process. It determined the 2020 civics test development process, content, testing procedures and implementation schedule may inadvertently create potential barriers to the naturalization process, according to the news release.
This action is consistent with the framework of the Executive Order on Restoring Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems, which directs a comprehensive review of the naturalization process to eliminate barriers and make the process more accessible to all eligible individuals, the release noted.
The 2008 civics test was thoroughly developed over a multi-year period with the input of more than 150 organizations, which included English as a second language experts, educators and historians, and was piloted before its implementation, it adds.
USCIS said it aspires to make the process as accessible as possible as directed by President Biden’s request to review the process thoroughly.
The civics test is administered to applicants who apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization and is one of the statutory requirements for naturalizing.
Applicants must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, principles and form of government of the United States, it said.
Applicants who filed their application for naturalization on or after Dec. 1, 2020, and before March 1, 2021, likely have been studying for the 2020 test; therefore, USCIS will give these applicants the option to take either the 2020 civics test or the 2008 civics test, it said.
There will be a transition period where both tests are being offered. The 2020 test will be phased out on April 19 for initial test takers. Applicants filing on or after March 1, 2021, will take the 2008 civics test, the USCIS said.
The 2020's civic exam featured 128 possible questions on the exam. With Biden's new order, it will switch to the 100 possible questions seen in the 2008 version.
The 2008 examination features 10 questions from a list of 100 questions, whereas the 2020 version includes 20 questions from a list of 128 possible questions.
It was reported further whether an applicant chooses the 2008 or 2020 examination, they will need a 60 percent score to pass.
The test items and study guides can be found on the Citizenship Resource Center on the USCIS website. More information on USCIS and its programs can be found at uscis.gov.
(With ANI reports)
